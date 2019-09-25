Chesterfield boss John Sheridan is ‘going nowhere’

Assistant manager Glynn Snodin insists John Sheridan will remain at Chesterfield despite the boss casting doubts over his future on Saturday.

Sheridan openly admitted to considering his future after the 4-0 loss to Sutton, but right-hand man Snodin insists he spoke in the ‘heat of the moment’.

The gaffer was back in the dugout at Victoria Park tonight as Chesterfield earned a crucial away Vanarama National League point courtesy of their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool.

“Things happen in the heat of the moment,” said Snodin of Sheridan, who has been given the backing of owner Dave Allen.

“He is so passionate about the game and getting this club back where they belong.

“He has been here before and knows the club inside out. He wants it for the owner, who has put the money in, and the fans.

“He gets so down when things don’t happen on the pitch because he says, ‘I pick the team’. But he can’t take all the blame himself.

“His backroom staff are with him and it’s not just on John’s head. He’s been different class and he cares so much.”

Sheridan’s mood would doubtless have been lifted by Chesterfield’s spirited performance at Victoria Park.

The visitors looked set for another difficult evening when Peter Kioso bundled home in the ninth minute, but showed great resolve.

Fit-again striker Tom Denton earned a share of the spoils, nodding home just before halftime, and might have won it late on when his volley went narrowly wide.

“If that was his sixth, seventh or eighth game, I think he puts that away,” added Snodin. “But I thought we played well.

“I thought we had the better chances in the second half to finish the game off, but that’s the way the season is going at the moment.

“What we had at Sutton was nowhere near good enough. We had a good chat yesterday, and watched the game back.

“They let themselves down, the fans down and the manager down and needed to repay every one of those tonight. For me, I think they have done that.”