Chesterfield boss John Sheridan admits player recuitment has "not been good enough"

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has admitted that player recruitment has “not been good enough” and that as it stands there is a “really good chance” they could be relegated to the National League North.

The Spireites have lost three consecutive games – including a 5-1 thrashing against Hartlepool United at the Proact on Tuesday night - and have fallen into the National League relegation zone.

Under-fire boss Sheridan has been criticised by some Town fans for his summer recuitment in recent weeks.

"We are fighting for our lives at the moment and we look like a team who has got a really good chance of being relegated and I never, ever, thought that would be the case,” Sheridan said.

"I have come here to get promoted.

"We need to have a massive look at ourselves.

"Recruitment, whether it is right or wrong, or good enough, where we are at the moment, it has not been good enough.”

During Tuesday night’s heavy defeat there were chants from the home stands of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” and “this is embarrassing”

Sheridan, who has been in the job since January, accepts criticism will come his way.

"I deserve what gets thrown at me, I am not stupid,” he said. “I don't like the results and the way we are playing and conceding goals.

"I have just got to be strong as I can because it is nowhere near good enough.

"It is so, so difficult for people who are paying good money to come and watch us at the moment.

"It (the defeat) it was one of the worst I have had as a manager.

"We are not playing with any confidence at this moment in time and it is difficult.”

Chesterfield have conceded 11 goals in their last three matches and 41 overall, which is the second worst in the division behind bottom club Ebbsfleet United.

"My teams do not usually concede goals,” Sheridan added.

"We are all over the place.

"I honest do not know who to play.

"There is no good lying down, we are in a very vulnerable position.”