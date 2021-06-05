Chesterfield fell to a late defeat against Notts County in the play-off eliminator at Meadow Lane. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Having led twice in the first-half through Danny Rowe’s thunderous free-kick and then Liam Mandeville’s strike, Kyle Wootton equalised with his second goal of the game before Mark Ellis headed a 90th minute winner from a free-kick which the Town manager felt should not have been awarded.

Leading 2-1, a big moment came on the hour-mark when Town goalkeeper James Montgomery suffered an injury and struggled for the remaining 30 minutes. Manny Oyeleke was also forced off injured at the same time.

“It is a tough to lose it in that manner,” boss Rowe said.

“I am really proud of the team but it has come down to a wrong decision for the winning goal.

“It is not a foul, it is diving, for the third goal, it should not happen.

“That cannot happen at this stage of the season.

“He (Notts player) has dived into the dugout to get a free-kick and he (the referee) has given it.

“Yes, we have to deal with the free-kick better, obviously the goalie normally comes and claims it from three yards out and you would never get a header there.

“The gods were not with us with the goalie getting injured.

“We were very comfortable until Monty got injured and that gave them a lift.

“The second goal can’t happen from the corner, a really poor goal to concede, just like the first one.

“We trapped them in superbly and we had the better chances to win it and we did not take them.”

At 2-2, Nathan Tyson had two great chances to put Chesterfield ahead and the visitors somehow failed to turn the ball home in the dying seconds following a scramble.

On the injury to Montgomery and the decision not to name a goalkeeper on the bench, Rowe added: “He (Montgomery) can’t walk. Credit to him for carrying on.

“We got hit with Monty and Manny (Oyeleke) at the same time, two big hits in the second-half.