Chesterfield boss hits back at 'doom-mongers' as Spireites prepare for Wrexham
Chesterfield manager James Rowe has come to the defence of his players after the Spireites suffered their first defeat of the season.
Town received some criticism after they lost 3-1 to Woking last week having led at half-time.
Some social media comments suggested the players were ‘not trying’ but Rowe insists that was not the case.
“It can get overdramatised, it is one defeat in nine,” he explained.
“Everyone wants everything in life, the instant gratification of society really hits home at the moment.
“I am sure if we don’t win the FA Cup there will be some grumblers!
“There is no doubt we have now got a team that plays for the badge, gives 100 per cent, there is no doubt about that, they try their very best.
“I know you get the doom-mongers out there who think everything is coming crashing down, every player is not good enough all of a sudden, I am questioned etc but if you average out two points a game you are not going to be too far away and at the moment we are averaging that.
“We are allowed a half off it, it happens at the top level as well but what we have got to learn is that instead of taking risks in those final minutes, you don’t make any mistakes and you come away with a point.
“We are still maturing as a group and we have come a long way in 11 months and we have got a chance of going top of the league on Tuesday and that is not a bad place to be.”
He added: “Sometimes if the opposition gets the better of you in certain patches of the game, it is not for the want of trying. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off and say they were better than us during that period and that is okay, that happens. When that happens it is about your reaction, what are you going to do and I am very confident we are going to react well tomorrow evening and also Saturday at Southend. We will be going all out for the win, as usual, and in general our away form has been excellent so we can rely on that.”