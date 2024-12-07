Chesterfield bolster play-off ambitions with confident win over Tranmere Rovers

Ryan Colclough opened the scoring as Chesterfield eased past Tranmere Rovers.

Impressive Spireites bolstered their promotion ambitions with a deserved 3-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Goals from Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra put Spireites firmly in charge at the break after a commanding first-half performance.

Kane Drummond then wrapped the points up in the closing moments with his ever Football League goal.

It came after an excellent half of controlled football in which Spireites faced few threats.

Paul Cook was delighted with what he saw from his Spireites players.

But it could have been rather different had it not been for a trademark brilliant save from Max Thompson to prevent the opposition from taking another very early lead.

Spireites grew into the encounter after their early scare before hitting the front after a good spell of pressure midway through the first half.

There was only one winner from that point with Spireites showing what they are made of after the midweek setback at MK Dons.

Spireites began with just two changes with Ryheem Sheckleford and Colclough coming in for the suspended Darren Oldaker and Liam Jessop.

Celebration time for Spireites

Thompson pulled off a brilliant reaction save to keep out a close-range header from Connor Jennings in the opening moments.

Colclough saw a deflected shot saved on 16 minutes as both sides struggled to create chances in the difficult conditions.

Liam Mandeville blazed over before Dilan Markanday saw a shot blocked during a decent spell for Spireites.

And they made the most of it when Colclough drilled home from the edge of the box after a driving run on 29 minutes.

Will Grigg takes on Declan Drysdale.

Mandeville was inches away from doubling the lead after good work from Sheckleford picked him out.

Mandeville was then denied by a brilliant point-blank save from Luke McGee on 38 minutes after Dobra ripped Rovers open.

The luck continued to desert Spireites when Markanday smacked the post from the resulting corner.

But Spireites deservedly doubled their advantage when Dobra tapped home after a Markanday slid him in a minute before the break.

Kane Drummond celebrates his first Football League goal for Chesterfield.

Declan Drysdale saw a shot cleared off the line following a Rovers free-kick on 53 minutes.

Saw Finley had a shot from distance deflected over for a Tranmere corner as the second half struggled to get going.

Markanday was denied a third in the cruellest way on 69 minutes after his shot hit both posts before somehow landing safe.

James Berry failed to find the target from distance with 13 minutes to go.

But Drummond made the points safe on 85 minutes after he kept his cool to slot home after Berry’s pass played him in on goal.