Spireites will begin what they hope will be a promotion season at home to Barrow on Aug 2.

They go into the campaign as second favourites to lift the League Two title behind big-spending MK Dons.

Bookmakers Paddy Power have Spirietes as 8/1 shots to lift the trophy behind the Dons, who are clear favourites at 4/1.

Paddy Power have those two comfortable ahead of the chasing pack, with Notts County, Salford, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers all rated as 11/1 shots.

Spireites are being tipped to get off to a winning start this time around, with 8/11 odds available on a home win against Barrow.

You can get 5/2 on a stalemate and 7/2 on Barrow upsetting the apple cart with a victory.

Goals are being expected with odds-on prices on over three goals currently being offered.

