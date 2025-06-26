Chesterfield backed to get campaign off to a winning start against Barrow with a shoot-out with MK Dons to lift the League Two title predicted
They go into the campaign as second favourites to lift the League Two title behind big-spending MK Dons.
Bookmakers Paddy Power have Spirietes as 8/1 shots to lift the trophy behind the Dons, who are clear favourites at 4/1.
Paddy Power have those two comfortable ahead of the chasing pack, with Notts County, Salford, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers all rated as 11/1 shots.
Spireites are being tipped to get off to a winning start this time around, with 8/11 odds available on a home win against Barrow.
You can get 5/2 on a stalemate and 7/2 on Barrow upsetting the apple cart with a victory.
Goals are being expected with odds-on prices on over three goals currently being offered.
