The Spireites have released a statement regarding an incident after Saturday's match against Oldham Athletic.

Earlier today the Latics said in a statement that Hallam Hope, 28, was attacked in the club staff car park.

Reports in the national media claim police are investigating whether a Spireites player was involved.

Chesterfield responded to the claims by saying in a statement: "Following an incident which took place after Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic, we are aware of an allegation relating to an unnamed Chesterfield player.

"We are assisting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage.”

The earlier statement by Oldham Athletic read: “Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening.

“The assault took place in the staff car park following the game against Chesterfield.

"Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.

“The matter has been reported to the police and we have provided CCTV footage in relation to the incident.

“Whilst the investigation is continuing Oldham Athletic will make no further comment on the incident.

"The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”