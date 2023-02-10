Chesterfield awaiting news on striker injury
Chesterfield are awaiting injury news on striker Akwasi Asante.
The 30-year-old, who has scored five goals in all competitions this season, has missed the last two matches after suffering an injury in training.
“Asante has gone for a scan, we are just waiting on those results on his groin, which is not good,” manager Paul Cook said.
The Spireites host league leaders Notts County on Saturday and Cook will have the same squad to choose from ‘plus one’ for the game, with Dagenham and Redbridge striker Paul McCallum being heavily linked with a move.
Cook did not wish to comment on the situation with Ross Fitzsimons, but did offer an explanation as to why defender Tyrone Williams has not been in the squad for the last two fixtures.
He said: “The reason being obviously with (Ryheem) Sheckleford being a right-sided player and Jeff King being a sub at Boreham Wood, we felt for the balance of the squad, having a left-footed, left-sided player in (Laurence) Maguire on the bench covered our left side so it is just a simple thing. Tyrone has done absolutely nothing wrong and I am sure we will all see him back on the pitch soon, that is for sure.”