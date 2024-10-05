Chesterfield stretched their unbeaten run at home after a battling 2-2 draw with Walsall.

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb admitted his side were content with a battling point against Walsall.

Chesterfield pegged the visitors back twice in either half to come away with a point against a Saddlers team that went top of League Two following the draw at the SMH Group Stadium.

Nathan Lowe gave Walsall the lead after a Chesterfield defensive error before Darren Oldaker drew the Spireites level on the stroke of half-time.

Lowe again punished the home defence 53 seconds into the restart, before Dilan Markanday swept home midway through the second period to give Chesterfield a deserved point.

"We’re pleased with the outcome, we respect the point, respect the opponent and it’s another unbeaten game,” said Webb.

The Spireites went into the break level following Oldaker’s free-kick and Webb was delighted with goal as the team talk in the dressing room was a lot different: “Yeah, we were buzzing, because we never saw it coming.We were so nervy in the first half and it wasn’t like us,” he added. “To get that lifeline which DJ (Oldaker) put away ever so well, just before the break and let’s go up the gears, but sadly we didn’t.

“The way it was going, it was likely they were going to get a third. As much as we battled and fought hard, however, if you don’t play well, get a point, and we did that.”

Walsall twice took the lead, but an immediate change of four substitutes made the difference in the second half to enable Chesterfield to try and get a leveller. Webb added, “The gaffer is not scared of making four changes, that certainly helped us get the point.

Chesterfield are on a fine run of home form, they are unbeaten this season in five home games, although four have been draws. Paul Cook’s men have only lost once at home in 37 games in all competitions and Webb was quick to point out that in the post-match debrief.

“It’s a great record, we took the lead against other clubs but we didn’t today and still got a point,” said Webb.

“That was the best team we played this season in my opinion and the biggest positive today is that we didn’t get zero points.”

