Alex Gilbey celebrates after scoring the second in MK Dons' win over Chesterfield.

Spireites did themselves no favours as they slipped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at promotion rivals MK Dons.

The shell-shocked visitors found themselves trailing with just 12 seconds gone before they self-destructed midway through the first half.

Darren Oldaker received his second booking on 24 minutes for dissent, before the Dons took full advantage to double their advantage two minutes later through Alex Gilbey.

Plucky Spireites battled hard in the second half and went close when Ryan Colclough and Branden Horton both hit the post in the final ten minutes.

But any hopes of an unlikely fightback were ended when Gilbey bagged his brace either side of those moments of bad luck.

It could have been a much heavier defeat with the impressive Max Thompson making three big second-half stops to keep the score down.

MK got off to a dream start when Scott Hogan got on the end of Joe Pritchard’s cross to fire home before Spireites had even touched the ball.

Ollie Banks saw a shot easily saved by Tom McGill after Dilan Markanday created a chance on seven minutes.

Armando Dobra saw a shot from the edge of the area comfortably saved as Spireites settled.

Thompson made an important save to keep out Hogan on 20 mins after the Dons striker got past Tyrone Williams.

But Spireites imploded in spectacular fashion when Oldaker was sent off on 24 minutes after picking up a second yellow card.

And it proved highly costly seconds later when Gilbey fired home Aaron Nemane’s cross to double the home advantage two minutes later.

Williams did well to get a sliding tackle in and deny Gilbey a shooting opportunity on 37 minutes.

Sub Kane Drummond, who was recalled from his loan at Oldham on Tuesday morning, fired just wide as Spireites made a good start to the second half.

On-form Thompson saved well again to deny Gilbey from a tight angle, before Hogan wasted a glorious chance after getting through on goal but could only tamely fire straight at the keeper.

Hogan was denied by a fine close-range save from Thompson on 55 minutes after Nemane’s cross split the defence.

The inspired Thompson was it again just after the hour mark when he denied Hogan in another one-on-one.

It wasn’t Chesterfield’s night when Ryan Colclough smacked the post on 80 minutes before Branden Horton did the same three minutes later.

In between those efforts, the hosts had rubbed further salt in the wounds when Gilbey made the points safe seconds later with a good solo run and finish.