Chesterfield announce ticket details for National League play-off semi-final against Solihull Moors

Chesterfield have confirmed they have only been allocated a ‘limited number’ of tickets for the big game, which we understand to be 575.

However, due to the small number of match tickets, fans will be able to watch it in the SBK Spires Restaurant at the Technique Stadium, where the match will be shown on the screen, for free.

Season ticket holders can buy their match tickets from 9am on Friday (May 27).

Chesterfield fans are expected to snap up tickets for the play-off semi-final at Solihull Moors quickly.

Most of the tickets will be sold online but there will be a ‘small quantity’ available to purchase from the club shop.

There will be no phone sales.

A minimum of four tickets can be purchased per transaction and all must be season ticket holders.

The club said: “Please note that anyone buying tickets must have the season ticket card for each ticket purchased. Tickets cannot be purchased on behalf of another season ticket holder without their card.

“Tickets will be available for collection from Friday afternoon until 11am on Saturday. Any uncollected tickets will be sold after that time.

“Those buying tickets online should note that multiple attempts should not be made to complete a single transaction, as there is a risk of duplicate payments being processed. A confirmation email will be received once payment has gone through.”

The Spireites booked their place in the semi-final with a 2-1 win at Halifax on Tuesday night.