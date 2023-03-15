Chesterfield announce season ticket details for 2023/2024 campaign

The ‘early bird’ discount period will be between March 27 and April 27 and will not be extended after that, the Spireites said.

But supporters will have the option to spread the cost of payment over four months, something many people have been calling for.

As the club is faced with increased costs, there have been small increases to ticket prices, but supporters are able to make monthly, interest-free payments from April to July to help with budgeting, the club said when announcing the details.

Chesterfield have announced season ticket details.

Chief executive John Croot said: “We are mindful of the financial constraints faced by everyone at the moment but after freezing prices once again for this season, we have been forced to make small increases, in line with inflation.

“The increases have been kept to a minimum and we have responded to calls from supporters for an option to be able to spread their payments. We are delighted to be able to offer that choice for the first time and hope that it will help many fans secure their seat.

“The support this season has been fantastic, and we’d like to thank the fans for turning out in numbers to support the team.”

He added: “We want to keep improving on and off the field and supporting the club by buying a season ticket is one of the main ways fans can help generate the crucial revenue needed to provide Paul Cook with a competitive playing budget to help us achieve our goal of returning to the EFL.”