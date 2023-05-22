Chesterfield announce retained list after missing out on promotion
Chesterfield have confirmed their retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/2023 season.
Leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer will be Ross Fitzsimons, Jack Clarke and Manny Oyeleke.
New contracts have been offered to Luke Chadwick and Mike Jones.
The club has triggered an option to keep Jesurun Uchegbulam.
The loan deals for Lucas Covolan, Tim Akinola, Paul McCallum and Andy Dallas have now ended.
The following players remain under contract: Jeff King, Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Tyrone Williams, Jamie Grimes, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Brandon Horton, Darren Oldaker, Ollie Banks, Tom Whelan, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough, Jesurun Uchegbulam, Armando Dobra, Joe Quigley, Akwasi Asante, Michael Gyasi and Danny Rowe.
"The club would like to thank those players who will no longer be at the club for their service and wish them well for the future,” the Spireites said in a statement.