Chesterfield announce retained list after missing out on promotion

Leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer will be Ross Fitzsimons, Jack Clarke and Manny Oyeleke.

New contracts have been offered to Luke Chadwick and Mike Jones.

The club has triggered an option to keep Jesurun Uchegbulam.

Mikes Jones has been offered a new contract. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The loan deals for Lucas Covolan, Tim Akinola, Paul McCallum and Andy Dallas have now ended.

The following players remain under contract: Jeff King, Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Tyrone Williams, Jamie Grimes, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Brandon Horton, Darren Oldaker, Ollie Banks, Tom Whelan, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough, Jesurun Uchegbulam, Armando Dobra, Joe Quigley, Akwasi Asante, Michael Gyasi and Danny Rowe.

