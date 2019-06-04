Chesterfield announce restructuring of academy setup

Chesterfield have announced changes to the structure of their academy.

The changes will be implemented once pre-season training resumes in July.

Academy director Steve Coe says that following the departures of coaches John Pemberton and Darren Molloy, alterations were required.

He said: “To continue the fantastic progress we have made over the past two years, we have been working hard to bridge these gaps.

“For those who are not aware, following on from the club’s relegation to the National League, the academy is now entering a second year on reduced funding. With this in mind, I would like to thank Dave Allen for funding most of the shortfall to ensure the academy can continue for the forthcoming season.

“As part of the restructure and having secured our CAT3 licence for the new season, we wanted to reward those people within our academy, so the following changes will be made.

“Matt Whitehouse will become academy manager and combine this with his head of coaching role, along with ensuring we maintain the high standards we have set within our club.

“Neil Cluxton will now head up the Professional Development Phase as U18s lead coach.

“We have agreed for two new experienced coaches to come in for the Youth Development and Foundation phases, which we will announce in the next few days. They will bring in some fresh faces and new ideas.

“Lucy Vaughan is our new head of medical while Mo Susso will become head of sports science and Andy Jones has been named head of education, welfare and safeguarding.

“We will shortly be setting up a fundraising committee, which will involve parents of academy players, to work with local businesses and help bridge the shortfall.”

Anyone interested in helping or sponsoring the academy should email academy@chesterfield-fc.co.uk for further information.