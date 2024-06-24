Chesterfield will host Premier League opposition on July 13.

The Spireites will face Premier League side Nottingham Forest at home in pre-season.

The fixture will be played on Saturday, July 13 (3pm), with tickets going on sale at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday).

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £8 for those aged 16 and under, with Chesterfield fans in The Van Yard (West) Stand and Motan Colortronic (South) Stand.

The link to buy (when available) is via https://www.eticketing.co.uk/chesterfieldfc/