Chesterfield announce pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest
The Spireites will face Premier League side Nottingham Forest at home in pre-season.
The fixture will be played on Saturday, July 13 (3pm), with tickets going on sale at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday).
Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £8 for those aged 16 and under, with Chesterfield fans in The Van Yard (West) Stand and Motan Colortronic (South) Stand.
The link to buy (when available) is via https://www.eticketing.co.uk/chesterfieldfc/
Face to face sales will start from 9am on Monday, July 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.