Chesterfield announce new date for Yeovil Town fixture

Chesterfield will play their rearranged home game with Yeovil Town on Tuesday, December 10.

The match will kick off at 7.45pm, having initially been moved due to Yeovil's FA Cup tie with Haringey Borough also being rearranged due to being abandoned on its original date.

However, with Yeovil having progressed in the FA Cup and December 10 also being a potential replay date for the second round, the Spireites fixture is also subject to change once more should Yeovil require a replay from their tie at home to Hartlepool United.