Chesterfield announce link-up with Matlock Town as part of plans to find the latest crop of talent

Chesterfield and Matlock Town will link up to find emerging talent.

The ETC Hub will be situated at the 3G pitches at Highfields School, Matlock, extending the academy’s reach, looking to focus on young and exciting players in the Derbyshire Dales and the Peak District on Thursday nights.

This new Hub will give seven-to 15-year-olds progression routes into semi-professional and professional football.

Academy manager Neil Cluxton said: “We are really looking forward to working with Matlock Town and the local communities.

“There are so many exciting young players in the Peak District, and this will be a brilliant chance to discover some of those special talents and get them working in connection with Chesterfield FC. It is just a great opportunity for all those involved.”

Matlock Town chairman Jay Beaumont said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for footballers from Matlock, Derbyshire Dales and High Peak to show and improve their talents.

“There has been a void between the youth and senior set-up for too long, so I congratulate Neil [Cluxton] and Justin [Tellus] for their initiative in this.

“This could be the start of a great relationship between Chesterfield FC and Matlock Town, with numerous other ventures possible. Congratulations to all!”

Eoin Grace, Matlock Town FC Juniors chairman, added: “Matlock Town Juniors are very much looking forward to working in partnership with Chesterfield FC academy on this new ETC Hub.

“There are a good deal of talented young players from Matlock and its surrounding communities, and this will give them an exciting opportunity to help develop their game, whilst still being able to play with their grassroots teams.”

The programme will be kick-started on Saturday when the Spireites and Matlock Town compete for the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup. At 2.45pm, the Under-9s from both teams will play in front of a bumper crowd followed by the Under-8s at half time in what is sure to be a great experience for them.

To celebrate the opening of the new ETC Hub, there will also be an engagement session on Thursday, July 21 at 6pm for any interested players aged 8-15.