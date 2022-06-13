It has been announced that Chesterfield will travel to National League North club Boston United on Friday, July 29 (7pm kick-off).
The Pilgrims finished seventh last season, but missed out on promotion after losing to York City in the play-off final.
Town last faced Boston in the 2020/2021 season in the FA Trophy, winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
The Blues’ other friendlies include a trip to Matlock on July 16 and a home clash against Bradford City on July 23.
More pre-season fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
Chesterfield are back in pre-season in the first week of July.
The National League fixtures will be released on July 6.
The season starts on August 6.