Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites can look forward to their first season back in League Two since 2018 after winning the National League title.

Town had the league as good as sewn up by January but it was not officially confirmed until March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend they signed off from the National League with a 3-2 win against Maidenhead United before having an open top bus parade through the town followed by a civic reception at the town hall.

Chesterfield's pre-season plans are being put in place.

This week the squad has jetted off to Marbella as a reward for promotion before they head off individually for their own holidays.

But before you know it, pre-season will be here again and the Blues have announced their first friendly match.

And fans will be pleased to hear that it will be against Matlock Town for the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup on Saturday, July 6, which is always a popular fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can ensure their place inside the Proctor Cars Stadium early as the Gladiators are offering a discounted bundle whereby if fans purchase a ticket for Matlock’s final match of the current season, at home to Bradford Park Avenue this Saturday, they can also pay to see the Chesterfield game.

Matlock Town’s ticket officer, Graham Mumby, said: “We’d love it if a good number of Spireites fans take advantage of the bundle and come and support us on Saturday. We know many Chesterfield fans visit us when they don’t have a game and it’s a great opportunity for them to pay us a visit with their successful season already finished.”

The prices for the two-match package are £20 adults, £14 for concessions over 65 and students, £6 for 11-18 year olds, with under 10s being admitted free.

Bundle tickets can be bought HERE