Chesterfield announce discounted ticket initiative for final four home games of season

The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and are now within touching distance of Woking in third.

To give the Blues the best chance of picking up maximum points at the Technique the club is giving fans the opportunity to watch the final four home fixtures for the price of three.

Speaking about the ‘Final Push’ ticket initiative, Chesterfield chief executive John Croot, said: “We want to give ourselves the best possible advantage at such an important time.

“There is no doubt that a great atmosphere helps to lift the players and it would be great to see the stadium at full capacity or close to it.

“The support we have received this season has been absolutely tremendous and hopefully this offer will help some fans who would otherwise miss out on watching their team.”

The discount is applied when a four-match ticket bundle is purchased for the games against York City, Torquay United, Eastleigh and Maidstone United.

The offer applies to tickets purchased in The Van Yard (West) Stand, Motan Colortronic (South) Stand and Karen Child (East) Stand.

The club also said that those taking advantage of initiative will also be the next in line after season ticket holders for tickets sold for any home play-off match played this season.

Tickets are available online HERE

