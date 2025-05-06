Spireites fans wore fancy dress for the last game at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield’s ticket allocation for the away leg of the play-off semi-final against Walsall has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites edged themselves into seventh position on the last day of the League Two season on Saturday after beating Accrington Stanley 1-0, sparking wild scenes at the Crown Ground, especially after it was confirmed Salford City had only drawn at Carlisle United. That result saw the Blues climb from ninth to seventh and into the play-off places.

Whilst Town were jubilant in Lancashire, Walsall were left heartbroken after a 96th minute goal for Bradford City against Fleetwood Town stopped the Sadlers from winning automatic promotion and meant they dropped to fourth and into the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three places and seven points separated Chesterfield and Walsall in the table and they will now battle it out for a spot in the final at Wembley where they will face AFC Wimbledon or Notts County on May 26.

The first leg of the semi-final takes place this Sunday with a 3.30pm kick-off at the SMH Group Stadium and the Sadlers have been allocated 1,043 tickets in the East Stand, which has been the case for away fans all season. Although Chesterfield were allowed to take 1,638 supporters to the Bescot Stadium for the league game in February, Walsall say they have also given the Blues 1,043 tickets on a ‘reciprocal basis from the first leg.’

Tickets for Chesterfield fans for the away leg will be priced at £26 for adults, £22 for seniors (60+), £21 for 18 to 20-year-olds, £10 for those aged between 10 and 17, £5 for under-12s and a family ticket is £26.

The Sadlers said: “They will be housed partly in the Experienced Energy Solutions Stand and in blocks H7, and H8 of the BAT Holdings Stand. There will be sections of the BAT Holdings Stand open to home supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should visiting supporters purchase tickets in home areas, your ticket will be immediately cancelled without a refund. Any Walsall fans who purchase tickets and sell on to away fans will face a banning order.”