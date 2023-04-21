The Spireites will take part in the National League play-offs for a third successive campaign as they try and get back in the Football League for the first time since 2018.

Ever since relegation from League Two the club has tended to have a big overhaul of players during the off-season but that won’t be the case this year because the majority of the squad are under contract.

It is thought that only Ross Fitzsimons, Luke Chadwick, Mike Jones, Manny Oyeleke and Jack Clarke are out of contract this summer. The loans of Andy Dallas, Paul McCallum and Tim Akinola will also expire.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Asked what discussions have been had about plans for next season, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “Minimal really, only because the vast majority of players we have got are here next year, and that includes a couple who are on loan at the minute.

“Last year when the gaffer came in I think he wanted to clear the decks a little bit and he had an opportunity to do that because a lot of lads were out of contract.

“I think this year it will only be two or three areas - which I won’t go into - that we will probably want to strengthen for next season as opposed to going into double figures.”

This season the likes of Jamie Grimes, Jeff King and Liam Mandeville have all signed extended deals as the club attempts to get some stability with regards to incomings and outgoings.

“I think the manager has said it a few times about the constant turnover of players the club has had probably ever since we started to struggle in League Two,” Webb continued.

“I think he is very big on trying to create players that fans love. I think he has said before that there have not been too many memorable players over the last five or six years.

“We have got fans’ favourites here like Dobs, for example, and keeping him is important and developing him more.