Chesterfield aiming to be 'remembered' as best-ever National League team
Although they still need about seven more wins to officially clinch the title, their 22-point lead at the top of the table means they are as good as promoted.
They now have 80 points and they have Wrexham’s record total of 111, which was only set last season, in their sights.
Another record they could break is Notts County’s 117 goals, with the Blues currently on 77.
“We are going out to win the games, we want to be a team who is remembered, we want to break records and be the best team the National League has ever seen,” King told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"Our first goal is to win the league mathematically and then any targets we can break or any records we can get is brilliant.
"It is okay winning the league but if you can go down in history as the team with the most goals or the team with the most points ever, for me personally and for the lads inside there, it is massive for us.”
King, who joined Town in 2021 on a free transfer from Halifax, is closing in on his 100th appearance for the club. The right-back, who is out of contract in the summer, said he has heard ‘nothing’ about a new deal yet.
Whatever the future holds, ‘Kingy’ would love to be remembered like some Spireites favourites of the past.
He added: "When I came to Chesterfield I set myself a personal goal of getting this club back into the Football League and I am hoping this can be the year. It will mean a lot to me. When you walk around the stadium and see the likes of Gary Roberts on pictures from years ago, I want to be in that next group of players. It will be great to repay the fans because they have been amazing with me personally.”