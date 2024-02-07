Chesterfield aiming to be 'remembered' as best-ever National League team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although they still need about seven more wins to officially clinch the title, their 22-point lead at the top of the table means they are as good as promoted.

They now have 80 points and they have Wrexham’s record total of 111, which was only set last season, in their sights.

Another record they could break is Notts County’s 117 goals, with the Blues currently on 77.

Jeff King is closing in on 100 appearances for Chesterfield.

“We are going out to win the games, we want to be a team who is remembered, we want to break records and be the best team the National League has ever seen,” King told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Our first goal is to win the league mathematically and then any targets we can break or any records we can get is brilliant.

"It is okay winning the league but if you can go down in history as the team with the most goals or the team with the most points ever, for me personally and for the lads inside there, it is massive for us.”

King, who joined Town in 2021 on a free transfer from Halifax, is closing in on his 100th appearance for the club. The right-back, who is out of contract in the summer, said he has heard ‘nothing’ about a new deal yet.

Whatever the future holds, ‘Kingy’ would love to be remembered like some Spireites favourites of the past.