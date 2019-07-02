Chesterfield agree sale of Charlie Carter to League Two Stevenage

Chesterfield have agreed the sale of Charlie Carter to League Two club Stevenage.

The attacking midfielder, bought for a ‘nominal fee’ from Woking last summer, had one more year left on his contract.

He departs, for an undisclosed amount, after weeks of negotiations and interest from The Boro, another League Two club and a National League outfit.

Chesterfield will benefit from a significant sell-on clause, should Stevenage profit from him in the future.

The Derbyshire Times understands the move isn't expected to disrupt manager John Sheridan's plans for the new season, with Joe Rowley and Liam Mandeville both earmarked for an advanced midfield role.

It was a difficult first season at the Proact for Carter.

The 22-year-old impressed on his home debut, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Aldershot.

But he spent five months on the sidelines after twice injuring the same ankle and requiring surgery, before an infection set his recovery back.

Even after returning to full fitness in February he started just seven of the remaining 14 National League games under Sheridan, who said at the start of May: “It’s been difficult for him, he’s had a long injury.

“With myself he’s been in and out, he’s played, he’s been rested.

“People have told me good things about him, he started the season really well.

“Charlie needs to be concentrating now on getting as fit as he can.”

The player himself expressed his frustration with his debut season, which saw the manager who signed him – Martin Allen – sacked in December.

“It’s not the season anyone wanted,” he said, not long after his return to fitness.

“I was coming to the club wanting to do well, wanting to win the league.

“It has been a disappointing season for us as a squad.”

He leaves Chesterfield having netted four goals in 20 National League appearances.