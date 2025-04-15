Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield have spent £119,000 on agents’ fees in the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The period is for between February 2, 2024, and February 3, 2025. The amount is an increase on the £52,722 that was spent between February 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024.

The Spireites paid out fees for agents’ help with new signings or extended contracts for Bim Pepple, Bailey Hobson, Chey Dunkley, Dilan Markanday, Dylan Duffy, James Berry, Janoi Donacien, John Fleck, Kane Drummond, Kyle McFadzean, Lewis Gordon, Paddy Madden, Ryan Boot, Tim Akinola and Vontae Daley-Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, £2.7m was spent in League Two, with Fleetwood Town (284,407), Port Vale (£262,177), Gillingham, (£235,529), Carlisle United (£192,888), Bradford City (178, 548), MK Dons (£158,818), Walsall (146,035), Notts County (£139,253) and Doncaster Rovers (£153,040) all spending more than the Blues. At the opposite end, Bromley (£27,520), Accrington Stanley (£28,366) Crewe (£39,569) were among the lowest spenders.

Kyle McFadzean in action. Picture: Brian Eyre.

Elsewhere, National League clubs spent £952,000, while it was £7.5m in League One, £63m in the Championship and £404m in the Premier League, giving a total of £483,615,068.

Just because a club has spent a lot on agents’ fees does not necessarily mean they have the biggest budget, but the amounts do help to provide a general picture of who has the most financial muscle in each division. Chesterfield were believed to have one of the top budgets but these numbers suggest other clubs may have gone under radar than initially first thought.

Explaining why there might be some unexpected names on some lists, The Football Association, which publishes the figures every year, said: “Payments included in these figures may have been made in relation to transactions that were entered into before the first date of this reporting period. As a result, the total payment figure per club will not necessarily relate directly to those transactions listed involving a football agent registered in England for the same period.”