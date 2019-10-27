Chesterfield 1 v 0 Notts County: Player ratings as Spireites make it four wins in the last five in the National League
Gevaro Nepomuceno scored his first goal for Chesterfield as the Spireites beat rivals Notts County at the Proact on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from the match.
Shwan Jalal. 7. Made one excellent save in the first-half to deny former Spireite Kristian Dennis. Handled a couple of other shots on goal and crosses well.
Josef Yarney. 7. Got forward often in the first-half and linked up well with Joe Rowley down the right. Retained possession better than in previous weeks.
Will Evans. 7. A solid display. Had a goal ruled offside when he he headed home at the far post from a Jay Sheridan cross.
Haydn Hollis. 8. An excellent performance by the centre-half who seems to be improving week-by-week after a difficult start to the season. Headed and kicked everything.
