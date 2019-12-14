Chesterfield 0 v 1 Notts County: Ex-Spireite Kristian Dennis scores second-half winner in FA Trophy clash

Ex-Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis scored the only goal of the game in the second-half as the Spireites crashed out of the FA Trophy at the first round stage to Notts County.

In front of a crowd of just 931, Town created a number of good chances in the first-half and should have been ahead at the break.

And they paid the price with less than 20 minutes to go when Dennis tapped home a Sam Osborne cross.

The defeat means it is now five straight home losses and no wins in eight for Chesterfield.

John Sheridan made seven changes from Tuesday night’s defeat to Yeovil Town with Robbie Weir, Charlie Wakefield and Liam Mandeville given rare starts.

Joe Rowley almost gave the Spireites the lead on 13 minutes but his effort was cleared off the line.

Wakefield then tested Slocombe with a volley and from the resulting corner Rowley headed towards goal but the County stopper was well positioned to tip it over.

In-between those two chances Dennis tested Shwan Jalal at his near post.

Rowley went close again when he smacked a volley against the crossbar from the edge of the area and Mandeville fired straight at Kean’s legs just before half-time.

Just after the hour Jalal saved well from Osborne and then from Alex Lacey.

Dennis slid in at the back post on 72 minutes after a driving run by Osborne which turned out to be the winner.

Chesterfield: Jalal; Weir, Gerrard, Hollis, Buchanan (c); Rowley, Weston, Wakefield (Shaw, 89), Nepomuceno (McKay, 85); Mandeville, Denton (Fondop, 69)

Attendance: 931 (336 away)