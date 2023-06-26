Chesterfied's summer transfer business 'speaks volumes,' says Paul Cook

A trio of players have come through the door so far, including experienced duo Tom Naylor and Will Grigg.

Naylor made 36 appearances in the Championship last season. He has also won two promotions with Burton Albion and lifted the EFL Trophy with Portsmouth, where he was captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grigg has been capped 13 times by Northern Ireland, won the League One title under Cook at Wigan in 2018, has scored almost 150 goals in his career so far and was bought by Sunderland for £4m in 2019.

Tom Naylor, in action for Portsmouth, is one of Chesterfield's summer signings. Picture: Getty

On Naylor and Grigg, Cook told 1866 Sport: “Both CVs and there for everyone to see, in being successful players, in being promoted, and racking a lot of games up in the Football League.

“I got to know Tom more through Leam Richardson, who was Tom’s manager at Wigan Athletic. He is an exemplary professional, he conducts himself great, he is a leader, a really strong defensive midfielder who can also play centre-half. He is a very competitive lad.

“I don’t think Will Grigg needs loads of introduction. I managed him at Wigan. I know him as a person and how hard he works in training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Hobson, 20, from Alfreton Town, was Chesterfield’s first summer signing, a player just starting out on his professional football journey.

“He is an exciting one,” Cook said. “He is a really bright, young player. He is a midfielder who can score goals and he is athletically good. We have got great hopes for him.”

Overall, Cook is pleased with the business done so far and believes it shows the club is moving in the right direction

“We have brought in three different types of players and we feel, looking forward to next year, it is only going to help us,” he added.

“I think it speaks volumes for us as a football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad