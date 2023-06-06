News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Chesterfied-linked defender signs for Barnsley

A defender linked with a move to Chesterfield last season has signed for League One Barnsley.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

Towards the latter part of the campaign rumours circulated on social media that centre-back Kacper Lopata, 21, was of interest to the Spireites after he was allowed to leave Southend United after they failed to pay his wages.

As a result, the Polish youth international became a free agent and he did attend a Town match, posting a picture on his Instagram.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the DT was told at the time the Blues were never in for him and that there was nothing in the speculation.

Kacper Lopata.Kacper Lopata.
Kacper Lopata.
Most Popular

Lopata ended up signing for Woking on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

But now the former Sheffield United youngster is back in South Yorkshire with rivals Barnsley, signing a four-year deal.

On signing for the Tykes, he said: “It’s a great club to invest my future in. It’s got a great history of developing players and I thought I could do just that here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “He is a young player whose development we look forward to seeing at Oakwell.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague OneBarnsleySpireitesInstagram