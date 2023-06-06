Towards the latter part of the campaign rumours circulated on social media that centre-back Kacper Lopata, 21, was of interest to the Spireites after he was allowed to leave Southend United after they failed to pay his wages.

As a result, the Polish youth international became a free agent and he did attend a Town match, posting a picture on his Instagram.

But the DT was told at the time the Blues were never in for him and that there was nothing in the speculation.

Kacper Lopata.

Lopata ended up signing for Woking on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

But now the former Sheffield United youngster is back in South Yorkshire with rivals Barnsley, signing a four-year deal.

On signing for the Tykes, he said: “It’s a great club to invest my future in. It’s got a great history of developing players and I thought I could do just that here.”

