Ethon Archer, pictured left, in action for Cheltenham Town.

Chesterfield’s next opponents, Cheltenham Town, could be missing two of their star players for this weekend’s clash.

The Spireites make the trip to Whaddon Road this Saturday, aiming to build on their opening day win against Barrow. The Robins, meanwhile, will be hoping to get off the mark after losing at Cambridge United.

The Blues could give a debut to new signing Ronan Darcy, who will definitely be travelling down with the squad. And John Fleck, who missed the Barrow game with a cracked rib, could be involved. If not, he is expected to be back next week. Devan Tanton remains out with an ankle injury.

But Cheltenham have got bigger concerns, with star wingers Ethon Archer, 22, and Jordan Thomas, 24, who are both subject to transfer interest from elsewhere, a doubt for the match, according to manager Michael Flynn. Archer hit seven goals and six assists last season, while Thomas bagged eight times and created two others. Robins fans have reacted to Flynn’s comments with scepticism, believing that in fact they are not injured and that they are on their way out amid lots of speculation.

That comes after left-back Taine Anderson, 19, who is on a season loan from Bristol City, faces a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury. Cheltenham have moved quickly to find a replacement, adding former Ross County left-back George Harmon, 24, to their squad ahead of the weekend.

Cheltenham finished 15th last season and are one of the favourites for relegation this time. They took four points off Chesterfield last season, securing a 1-1 draw away and snatching a last-gasp winner at home.