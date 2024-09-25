Cheltenham Town defender suffers lengthy injury scoring against Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 21-year-old nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who came rushing off his line, to finish into an empty net to make it 1-1 against the Spireites on Saturday.
It was a proud moment for the full-back because it was his first EFL goal after being released by QPR in the summer. But his joy has now turned to despair after it has emerged that he is set to be out for around four months with a hamstring injury that he suffered when stretching to put the ball into the goal.
Jude-Boyd was on loan at Torquay United for a spell last season and he won the Gulls’ Young Player of the Year, scoring six goals in 17 appearances, but he was still released by his parent club QPR.
The youngster was brought to Cheltenham’s attention by director of football Gary Johnson, who was manager of Torquay for five years before re-joining the Robins.
Jude-Boyd joined QPR aged nine and signed his first professional contract 10 years later. As well as Torquay, he also had a short loan stint at Dagenham and Redbridge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.