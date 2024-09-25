Cheltenham Town defender suffers lengthy injury scoring against Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cheltenham Town’s Arkell Jude-Boyd suffered a lengthy injury when scoring against Chesterfield at the weekend.

The 21-year-old nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who came rushing off his line, to finish into an empty net to make it 1-1 against the Spireites on Saturday.

It was a proud moment for the full-back because it was his first EFL goal after being released by QPR in the summer. But his joy has now turned to despair after it has emerged that he is set to be out for around four months with a hamstring injury that he suffered when stretching to put the ball into the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jude-Boyd was on loan at Torquay United for a spell last season and he won the Gulls’ Young Player of the Year, scoring six goals in 17 appearances, but he was still released by his parent club QPR.

Cheltenham Town's Whaddon Road stadium.

The youngster was brought to Cheltenham’s attention by director of football Gary Johnson, who was manager of Torquay for five years before re-joining the Robins.

Jude-Boyd joined QPR aged nine and signed his first professional contract 10 years later. As well as Torquay, he also had a short loan stint at Dagenham and Redbridge.