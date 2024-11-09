'Cheeky nutmeg' - our Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Accrington Stanley

3 . Tom Naylor 6

Perhaps a weird thing to say about a centre-half after a 3-0 home defeat but he actually had a decent game. He cleared one off the line early on to keep it at 0-0 and made a vital challenge on the edge of his own box in the second-half when the game was still in the balance. Bombed on in the second 45, taking up advanced positions. He was clearly fouled for the third goal but the referee somehow didn't give it. Photo: Jan Kruger