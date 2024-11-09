'Cheeky nutmeg' - our Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Accrington Stanley

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 5
He was initially named on the bench but was thrust into the starting line-up late on after Thompson suffered an ankle injury in the pre-match warm-up. Boot himself looked like he was struggling in the first-half, indicating to the home dugout a problem with his back after an early collision. Not at fault for the goals, and was unlucky to see his initial excellent save gobbled up on the rebound for the opener. His decison-making in his distribution brought about a few grumbles. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Devan Tanton 6
Chesterfield's two biggest chances fell to him, with one blocked and one saved. Had he converted when one-on-one before half-time it could have been a different game. Fair play to him for getting in dangerous positions, though. Taken off with 20 minutes to go. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 6
Perhaps a weird thing to say about a centre-half after a 3-0 home defeat but he actually had a decent game. He cleared one off the line early on to keep it at 0-0 and made a vital challenge on the edge of his own box in the second-half when the game was still in the balance. Bombed on in the second 45, taking up advanced positions. He was clearly fouled for the third goal but the referee somehow didn't give it. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 5
Araujo's hip injury meant the skipper started alongside Naylor. He defended his box well at times but there was some rustiness in there too. There were some moans aimed his way regarding his passing it out from the back and there were some harsh ironic cheers when he was taken off. He had the second most touches (99) which probably tells the story of Chesterfield's afternoon. Hooked off on 75. Photo: Tina Jenner
