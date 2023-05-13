News you can trust since 1855
Check out this picture gallery as Chesterfield fans begin their journey to Wembley for National League play-off final

Chesterfield fans have begun the journey to Wembley for today’s play-off final.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:40 BST

Our photographer Brian Eyre was on hand this morning to take these pictures of the fans leaving the stadium on the club’s official travel coaches.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

We will be bring you plenty of galleries throughout the day showing each stage of the journey south.

And remember to visit our website for comprehensive coverage ahead of the game and full reaction and analysis post-game.

You can view more pics here submitted by the fans.

Boarding the buses.

1. Chesterfield FC fans head to Wembley

Boarding the buses. Photo: Brian Eyre

Andy Britland and Carla Herbert.

2. The coaches depart from the stadium

Andy Britland and Carla Herbert. Photo: Brian Eyre

Kathleen and Ernie Hill.

3. Coaches of Chesterfield FC fans head to Wembley

Kathleen and Ernie Hill. Photo: Brian Eyre

Karen Francis, Kevin Wagg and Keith Mosley.

4. Coaches of Chesterfield FC fans head to Wembley

Karen Francis, Kevin Wagg and Keith Mosley. Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:ChesterfieldWembleyNational League