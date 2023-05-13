Check out this picture gallery as Chesterfield fans begin their journey to Wembley for National League play-off final
Chesterfield fans have begun the journey to Wembley for today’s play-off final.
Our photographer Brian Eyre was on hand this morning to take these pictures of the fans leaving the stadium on the club’s official travel coaches.
Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.
