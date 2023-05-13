Chesterfield fans have begun the journey to Wembley for today’s play-off final.

Our photographer Brian Eyre was on hand this morning to take these pictures of the fans leaving the stadium on the club’s official travel coaches.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

We will be bring you plenty of galleries throughout the day showing each stage of the journey south.

And remember to visit our website for comprehensive coverage ahead of the game and full reaction and analysis post-game.

You can view more pics here submitted by the fans.

1 . Chesterfield FC fans head to Wembley Boarding the buses. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The coaches depart from the stadium Andy Britland and Carla Herbert. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Coaches of Chesterfield FC fans head to Wembley Kathleen and Ernie Hill. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Coaches of Chesterfield FC fans head to Wembley Karen Francis, Kevin Wagg and Keith Mosley. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales