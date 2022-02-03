Check out these retro pics of Chesterfield fans backing the boys - including some of the last ever pics from Saltergate

Our latest Chesterfield fans gallery brings you some of the fans who have backed the boys down the years.

We’ve got the emotional final game at Saltergate covered and the title-winning joy under Paul Cook.

Take a look and see who you can spot in the stands, and if you have any pictures for us – email [email protected]

1. Fans in the stands Chesterfield fans enjoy the good weather at the start of a season. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield v Sheff United Chesterfield fans take in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Right at home Chesterfield fans enjoy a game back in 2018. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Deep in discussion Two fans discuss how the match is going for Spireites. Photo: JPI Photo Sales