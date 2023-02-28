Check out these pictures of Chesterfield football fans roaring on England at the town's Spotted Frog pub during Euro 2020
There’s nothing like football and sunshine to get the public out into the beer gardens.
That was the scene on 29th June last year when the beer garden at the Spotted Frog pub, on Chatsworth Rd, Brampton, was rammed with football fans cheering on England against Germany in the delayed Euro 2020.
And they went home happy after late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win.
Check out this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.
