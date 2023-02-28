News you can trust since 1855
Check out these pictures of Chesterfield football fans roaring on England at the town's Spotted Frog pub during Euro 2020

There’s nothing like football and sunshine to get the public out into the beer gardens.

Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

That was the scene on 29th June last year when the beer garden at the Spotted Frog pub, on Chatsworth Rd, Brampton, was rammed with football fans cheering on England against Germany in the delayed Euro 2020.

And they went home happy after late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win.

Check out this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Outdoor drinkers at the Spotted Frog, in Brampton, watch England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany in June last year. Pictured are Laura and Mel Cliff.

Outdoor drinkers at the Spotted Frog, in Brampton, watch England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany in June last year.

Outdoor drinkers at the Spotted Frog, in Brampton, watch England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany in June last year. Pictured are John McKaig and Dave Driffill

Outdoor drinkers at the Spotted Frog, in Brampton, watch England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany in June last year.

