Chatsworth Cup sees plenty of goals scored

​There were a couple of high-scoring games with White Hart and Clowne Comets hitting ten and seven goals respectively.

Bottom of HKL FIVE, Town FC had been handed a difficult tie against White Hart who ply their trade in the division above and proved to be far too strong on this occasion, Reece Burroghs, Grant Bannister and Jack Holmes all scoring twice, Sam Hutton, Josh Ferreday and Lewis South and Bradley Jaques once.

Clowne Comets are a division higher than Grassmoor Sports Reserves and were well on top as Jacob Owen scored twice, Ryan Daffin, Owen Lester, Jack and Sam Smith and substitute Archie Wood once in their 7-1 victory.

There was also a nine-goal thriller at Green Utd where opponents Woodthorpe Inn lost out 5-4, while two Stan Pashley goals helped his Wingfield White Hart side to a 5-3 win over Badger, Ryan Garbutt, Scott Hegarty and John McArdle also finding the net.

It required a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner of the Spartans Reserves Hasland Community Reserves tie. The game was tied at 3-3 after 90 minutes, Lewis Khan scoring twice for Hasland, Callum Grant once and it was Hasland who held their nerve to win the shootout 6-5.

The other team to progress to round two were Rose and Crown Brampton, who beat Renishaw 3-2.

Back in the league and in HKL ONE Brampton Moor Rovers moved up into mid-table following a narrow 3-2 win at Pilsley Community whilst Hepthorne Lane’s 2-0 victory over Mutton moved them level on points with their opponents and six points clear of bottom club Pilsley Community.

In HKL TWO, Brampton Victoria’s 7-1 win over Killamarsh Juniors saw substitute Luke Manlove score five of his side’s goals, Kane Gregory with the other two. Hollingwood Athletic enjoyed a 4-2 win over Gasoline FC, Ryan Whittaker scoring twice, Joel Cryans and Kieran Patilla once.

Clay Cross Utd moved level on points with second placed Dronfield Wanderers in HKL THREE by beating bottom side Poolsbrook Town 5-0. Brad Walker grabbed a hat-trick for Utd, Chris Hooper and Bradley Galliford scoring one apiece.

Fifth-placed Shinnon edged out Steelmelters 3-2. Chris Hall and Tom Keown scored for Steelmelters however a brace for Tom Torrington and one from Nick Grayson won the day for Shinnon. A goal each from Matt Hobson and Lewis Redman saw Barlborough beat Tibshelf Community 2-1.

HKL FOUR leaders John Pye moved three points clear following their 3-2 win at Creswell Barnet Reserves whilst two Conor Whelan goals earned Chesterfield Town a 2-2 draw at Hasland Community.

Dronfield were big winners in HKL FIVE, beating Brimington 8-1, whilst two Luke Walters efforts plus one each from Cameron Davison and substitute Alfie Whitehead saw Crown and Anchor beat Tibshelf Community Reserves 4-1 as Alex Wainwright and Jacob Robins handed Courage Lions a 2-1 victory over Tupton.