Chatsworth Cup glory for Brampton Rovers

In the league the clubs lie fourth and eighth respectively. Despite being underdogs Spartans gave a really good account of themselves and were in contention for most of the game, however, Rovers played well themselves, going on to win the game 2-0.

In HKL ONE, a Joe Robb double plus goals from Liam Hendley and Ryan Jarvis earned New Whittington Newbold an excellent 4-2 win over last season’s league champions Newton George and Dragon for whom Nathan Flint and Steve Webster scored.

Butchers Arms won by the same score line, their victory coming at the expense of Pilsley Community.

​Brampton Rovers’ players celebrate their success. All photos by Chris Roberts.

HKL TWO Champions Brampton Moor Rovers completed their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Spotted Frog, Sam Gilthorpe and Leon Phillips scoring in their sides 14th league win of the season.

There was a nine goal thriller in HKL THREE at Barnes Park where hosts Grassmoor Sports ran out 5-4 winners in their game against Green Utd, Josh Cotterill scoring twice, Finn Oakley, Jake Wilburn and Lee Forrester once.

Boot and Shoe, thanks to goals from Elliott Nunn and James Pendleton, ran out 2-1 winners at Bolsover Town Seniors for whom Josh Nicholls scored.

The victory moved Boot and Shoe two points clear of Dizzy Duck at the top of the division, although if the Ducks win their remaining game they would lift the title.

Callum Harrison, Robbie Jones and Liam Whiting scored the winning goals in HKL FOUR’s only game, their goals earning Hasland Community a 3-1 win at Brimington FC.

In HKL FIVE, runners up John Pye finished their season in fine style, beating Dronfield 7-0, George Cull twice, Sam Rawson, Archie Shannon, Calumrhys Skelton, Elliott Barker and Michael-John Johnson once the scorers.

