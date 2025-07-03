Charity team Derbyshire United hail 'magnificent' first year

One of Derbyshire United's teams, including founder Joshua Smith (second from right, front row) is pictured last season.

A local Charity football team raising money for good causes across Derbyshire and beyond have celebrated a successful first year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire United formed in June 2024 with the aim of playing a one-off 24 hour game. Fast forward one year and the success of the project has seen them put the mega event on hold and continue putting on multiple events each month.

In their first ‘season’ the club raised over £15,000, which is why they decided to hold off on the flagship event and continue with the momentum they had generated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights over their inaugural year included sending 24 children to school in Kenya, a record attendance of over 300 at South Normanton, securing three host venues and retaining their FA affiliation.

Speaking on their achievements, chairman and founder Joshua Smith praised the togetherness of the players and wider club.

He said: “The community we’ve created is magnificent.

“I’m so proud of the reputation we’ve built, that’s why so many clubs are keen to host us. We’re booked up for the next six months with two games per month minimum. Three local sides have requested we play there on a regular basis, and we’re happy to oblige.

“We have a superb set of players, not in ability but their charitable nature, support and dedication. The volunteers, supporters, sponsors, hosts. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club held a celebration awards night to mark the anniversary at Alfreton Cricket Club, and showcased two brand new kits. They now have home, away, alternate and limited edition anniversary strips. They also recently announced plans to play all over the UK, including a game against a Wrexham Legends side in Wales, with former Premier League players.

They’ve been approved for Charity Status, with the details set to be announced over the summer, have recently introduced card payments at events for their extensive range of merchandise including personalised tankers, car stickers and replica kits, and have taken out advertising on pitch sides at several local clubs and local radio.

The club are FA affiliated and consequently unable to play in June. After the month-long hiatus they return this month with games at Eastwood on the 6th, Mickleover on the 20th, and finish the month on the 27th across the border at AFC Mansfield.