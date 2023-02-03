The striker signed for League One Peterborough United this week.

Last season his 24 goals in 27 league games helped the Spireites top the division but a fractured leg and dislocated ankle suffered at Weymouth in February meant he did not play again until August.

“Congratulations to Kabs because he was a pleasure to work with personally since I came to the club,” Webb said.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

“He gave his all and, as I have said many times before, I do think he would have gone on to score well over 40 goals that year if he had not had that horrific injury. I think people have to remember what he went through with that. I was there and I saw what shape his leg was in and he was in tears on the pitch. To think that he has now got a move to a club pushing for promotion to the Championship - good luck to the lad.”

The posh have a reputation of buying players from the National League and selling them on for big profits so it seems like a good fit for Tshimanga.

Webb said: “Barry Fry has a good reputation of getting lads from the lower leagues, developing them and then selling them on again.

“It is a chapter closed now, we have to keep our own house in order, and concentrate on bouncing back from that disappointing game at Barnet.”

Tshimanga had a move to Birmingham City fall through on the last day of the summer transfer window and he has not been a regular starter this season. Some fans questioned his attitude towards the end of his time at Town.

Asked whether he leaves under a bit of a dark cloud, Webb added: “There was no dark cloud from my point of view. It was always going to be frustrating for Kabs because he wanted to play but he was still getting back to full fitness. It takes such a long time after that injury to get there. I think now he has just about got there and he has got his move. But like I say now it is about us.”

