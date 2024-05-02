Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clubs will now be able to name seven substitutes in a matchday squad and use five of them, it has been confirmed.

Chesterfield were one of the sides who were keen for this to happen years ago so it is typical that it should come into force after they have been promoted to the Football League. However, clubs can name seven subs and use five in League Two as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another change is that sides will no longer play the same opponent on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Instead, the Boxing Day and Good Friday fixtures will be reversed and so will New Year’s Day and Easter Monday, which prevents clubs having to play the same team in a close timeframe.

Chesterfield will be playing in League Two next season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Interestingly, there are also reports that a new cup competition, similar to the EFL Trophy, will be introduced next season, which will involve National League teams playing Premier League under-21 sides.

But thankfully the Spireites won’t have to worry about any of this because they are back in the Football League after six years away.

The new Football League season gets underway on August 10 and ends on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46 rounds of matches will take place across 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.

The Carabao Cup will start in the middle of August and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy will begin in early September.

The play-offs will be over the May bank holiday weekend.