Changes made to National League for 2024/2025 season
Clubs will now be able to name seven substitutes in a matchday squad and use five of them, it has been confirmed.
Chesterfield were one of the sides who were keen for this to happen years ago so it is typical that it should come into force after they have been promoted to the Football League. However, clubs can name seven subs and use five in League Two as well.
Another change is that sides will no longer play the same opponent on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Instead, the Boxing Day and Good Friday fixtures will be reversed and so will New Year’s Day and Easter Monday, which prevents clubs having to play the same team in a close timeframe.
Interestingly, there are also reports that a new cup competition, similar to the EFL Trophy, will be introduced next season, which will involve National League teams playing Premier League under-21 sides.
But thankfully the Spireites won’t have to worry about any of this because they are back in the Football League after six years away.
The new Football League season gets underway on August 10 and ends on May 3.
The 46 rounds of matches will take place across 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.
The Carabao Cup will start in the middle of August and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy will begin in early September.
The play-offs will be over the May bank holiday weekend.
Last season’s fixtures were released on June 22 so they should come out on a similar date this year.
