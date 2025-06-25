Changes announced to Chesterfield FC Women and Chesterfield Ladies FC

Changes have been made to female football in Chesterfield.

Following a meeting of the Women’s Football Pyramid Operational Committee, key changes relating to Chesterfield FC Women and Chesterfield Ladies FC will come into effect for the 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chesterfield Ladies Tier 5 and U23 Tier 7 teams will now become Chesterfield FC Women and Chesterfield FC Development Women respectively under the affiliation of Chesterfield FC.

The remaining teams from CLFC will integrate under the Chesterfield FC Community Trust to become Chesterfield FC Community Trust Women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Slater, head of women’s and girls development for the Spireites, welcomed the news.

“It is an exciting opportunity to integrate the women’s football club within the men’s club affiliation,” said Michelle. “I would like to thank John Croot, Phil Kirk and Ashley Kirk for providing us with this platform.

“The women’s team will benefit from shared resources, branding, increased visibility and the potential for professionalism in the future.

“We will integrate the junior pathways that Chesterfield Ladies have within our own pathways and create a girls’ pathway for young females. They can play football from the age of four or five years’ old, all the way through to the junior section, with the potential to move across to club football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Baines, chair of Chesterfield Ladies FC, said: “We have been volunteer-run for the last 34 years and had some successes over the years.

“We have managed to get to Tier 5 and finished the last two seasons in second place. We’d like to get to Tier 4 and getting involved with the football club will hopefully help us achieve that.”

John Croot, CEO of the Spireites, added: “The club is built on its community and we are keen to push forward with women’s football.

“Education programmes involving girls are delivered by the Trust, showing our commitment to encouraging females to participate in football, whether that is through playing or an off-the-field role.”