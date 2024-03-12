Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites beat Oxford City 2-0 on Tuesday night to move 23 points clear at the top.

If Town beat Oldham in the lunchtime kick-off and then Barnet drop points in their 3pm game against Woking then the Blues will be champions and promoted.

Coach Danny Webb said: “We are nearly there. It would have been foolish for me to say that almost five or six games ago but the boys have ground out these results and given everyone hope we could soon be a League Two team. We are not there yet but it would be silly for me to suggest that we are not nearly there. But until it’s done it’s not done. We want to win at Oldham but if we don’t then we want to win it in the next game and so on. We have got to keep ticking off these games. The lads have shown such heart and courage and we are nearly over the line.

Danny Webb.

“Come Sunday morning we could be promoted, or we could not be. We are preparing for that we could not be. We are planning for the week after and the week after that. Things are not going to change now that we have come this far. “

The reverse fixture against Oldham was spicy with the Latics controversially scoring in added-time to make it 1-1, which sparked a pitch invasion by the away fans and Blues goalkeeper Harry Tyrer being shoved over.

Webb said: “They (Oldham) are one of the biggest teams in the league like ourselves. There was a huge amount of disrespect shown to our football club by a lot of their supporters when we played them earlier in the season which was not nice for anyone to see. We want to beat them fair and square. We want to put on a show and hopefully the result will follow.”

Goals in each half from Will Grigg and Tom Naylor were enough to see off Oxford City, who had a penalty saved by Tyrer at 1-0 and they missed several good chances.

Webb said: “Tonight was not smooth sailing, it was not pretty, we have to save a penalty, but we still got a result. You have to give respect to Oxford because they missed a penalty and a one-on-one. They missed some good chances, had a right go and ran for their manager right until the end.

“It was not an easy game but, in the end, the best team won. I would not say that it was an easy performance, but I thought it was comfortable in the second-half. We could have scored more. We were worthy winners tonight.”

On Tyrer’ second successive penalty save, Webb continued: “Fair play to Harry for making the save after giving it away.

“He has got lots of swagger, lots of character. Everton think very highly of him. We are hoping he will be around with us next year but that might not be our call.”