'Centre stage' - big Chesterfield match to be shown live on BT Sport

There has been no change to the kick-off time, which remains 5.30pm. All this weekend’s matches kick-off simultaneously at the same time.

The Spireites can secure third place and a spot in the play-off semi-finals if they win. A draw or even a defeat could also be enough depending on what Woking do at Solihull Moors.

Woking lost at home to Halifax on Tuesday night, missing the chance to the leapfrog the Blues.

Chesterfield's match against Maidstone United on Saturday will be on BT Sport.

Announcing the TV selection, the National League said: “BT Sport’s final day selection has been made as the race for the top three falls into focus.

“With the title decided and a big swing needed in the relegation and play-offs race, the fight to avoid the eliminators will take centre stage on Saturday night.

“Chesterfield are in control of automatic qualification into the semi-finals on Sunday May 7.

“A win at home to Maidstone United will be enough to confirm a third-place finish – and of course home advantage next weekend.