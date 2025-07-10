Devan Tanton is back at Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield’s ambition is one of the reasons why Devan Tanton was keen to return to the Spireites.

The right-back has re-joined on a season loan from Fulham. The defender was at the Blues last season but his time in Derbyshire was cut short due to injury and he returned to Craven Cottage in January.

But the Colombian is fit again now and desperate to show everyone what he can do again. He believes that getting a full pre-season under his belt at the club will help him massively after struggling to overcome some muscle problems last year. The attacking full-back made a positive impression in the early part of last season but he did not manage to stay injury-free for long enough which was a shame.

The Spireites registered their interest in him again early on, with manager Paul Cook explaining that the club and Tanton had ‘unfinished business.’ Chesterfield will once again be one of the favourites for promotion and their transfer business had not gone unnoticed by Tanton before he signed on the dotted line. He feels that the sky is the limit for the club and that is one of the reasons why he knew he wanted to come back.

He said: “When you see how confident the club is to keep pushing, to push for promotion, the ceiling is very high, or non-existent with this club. You always get the sense that the team wants to do some great things and not just get comfortable in a league.”

Another big pull was the chance to work with Cook again, who made a lasting impression on the youngster the first time around. He explained: “I have always felt a very strong backing from the coach. He has always put a lot of confidence in me so I want to repay his confidence. I just want to get going.”

Tanton knows a lot of the squad already, and this time he will be joined by his Fulham team-mate Matt Dibley-Dias, who has also joined on a season loan. Tanton only had positive things to say about Chesterfield, joking that he was ‘still waiting for his agent fee’ after selling the club to Dibley-Dias. "There are a lot of familiar faces, I am excited for this team,” he added.