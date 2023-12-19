Carruthers rues Matlock Town defeat at Bamber Bridge

​Martin Carruthers felt Matlock Town were beaten by the better team as they fell 2-1 at Bamber Bridge on Saturday – but also thought the match officials did the Gladiators no favours.

Martin Carruthers felt Matlock were beaten by the better side but still felt aggrieved by some referee decisions.

​Matlock led early on through John Johnston’s long range effort but the hosts turned things around to take the points, Jamie Sharman also seeing red in the second-half for the visitors.

And Carruthers was left frustrated with the outcome.

He said: "It was a really disappointing result after getting off to a great start. I then felt we should have had a penalty – it looked a clear foul and yet he’s then booked Jonny Margetts for simulation. The ref was poor all round but you just have to take it sometimes and there’s not a lot you can do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fairness to Bamber Bridge they were the much better side on the day – we couldn’t deal with their movement and rotation. We switched off for the free-kick for their equaliser and it was a poor second goal.

"We still had chances but so did they and Saul Deeney’s made three or four really good saves. We had too many players not at the races – we were probably carrying five or six players and you can’t do that at any level.

"The postponements have cost us that momentum and we weren’t as sharp as Bamber Bridge. But hopefully we’ll train well this week and we’ve got to win the game against Morpeth now.

"Yatesy’s injury was a big blow to us and Nathan Whitehead was struggling with his knee, so those two plus Harry Wood missing too was a big factor and we just couldn’t cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to take it on the chin, regroup and go again and if we can pick up some good points over the Christmas period, we’ll still be in and around those play-offs where we need to be.”

One plus was a return to action for midfielder Connor Dimaio, who had been out since March following reconstructive surgery for an ACL injury.

Carruthers added: "It was great to see Connor back. It was a difficult game for him to come into as the pitch wasn’t great and to throw him in at the deep end was possibly a bit too much, too soon.