​Carruthers keen for break to galvanise stuttering Matlock Town squad

​The Gladiators are winless in the last five games and six points off the play-off spots, their inconsistent performances since Carruthers took over leaving the manager scratching his head as to where the main problem lies.

And whilst he’s identified scoring goals as being the main issue in recent games, he feels the mentality of his players also needs to be addressed going into the last seven matches.

He said: “The break is good for us as we have some injuries that will hopefully be cleared up by April 1 and we’ll get four good training sessions in, as well as a team bonding day in Matlock on Saturday.

"But it also gives us a chance to regroup and prepare to have a really good go at the last few games.

"It’s been so frustrating because we've performed well against the sides higher up the table, but then let ourselves down against those struggling at the bottom and it's those games that have probably cost us a spot in the play-offs as things stand.

"We’ve also not been scoring enough goals. It was an issue we identified when we came in and we’ve addressed it by bringing in several attacking players because the hope is if we create good chances the better strikers will take them.

"We haven’t done that enough. We’ve not done well against the lower sides - whether that’s a mentality thing with the players or just not having the right mindset, we have to realise these teams are fighting for their lives and it’s not always about who plays the nicest football, more who works hardest and wants it more. Whitby and Marske wanted it more than us in our last two games.”

“It’s easy to turn up against the big teams at the top, but successful teams win leagues and earn their corn by scrapping against the ‘lesser’ sides and grinding out 1-0 wins.”

The non-league transfer deadline day is on Thursday (23rd) and Carruthers says he may still make further additions to his squad, particularly given the injuries affecting the camp at the moment.

He said: “It’s hard at this time of year because good players are generally established at their clubs and even looking higher up the leagues there aren’t many options. But we may need to bring in two or three more just for reinforcements as much as anything as we’ve been unlucky with injuries and we need cover.”

Matlock then return to the action on April 1 with a trip to relegation-threatened Liversedge before hosting the rearranged game with Marine three days later.

They then welcome Atherton Collieries before going to bottom-of-the-table Belper on Easter Monday.

Carruthers added: “Among the final games are a few more against sides down the bottom so again we have to put things right if we’re to have any chance.”