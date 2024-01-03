Carruthers honest after Matlock Town defeat

Martin Carruthers gave a brutally honest verdict after seeing his Matlock Town side lost 3-1 at home to struggling Stafford Rangers on Saturday.

Rangers began the game bottom-of-the-table but were the better side throughout and only a last-minute consolation goal gave the home fans anything to cheer.

And Carruthers was frustrated that his side couldn’t follow a fine 1-0 win at Ilkeston Town on Boxing Day with another positive result.

He said: “I’m embarrassed by that performance – it was certainly the worst home performance since we came to the club and it’s all down to attitude.

"The bottom-of-the-table club coming, us thinking it’s going to be easy and having just beaten Ilkeston away, and that sums up the mentality of the side.

"We’re up then we’re down and there’s no consistency. To have every player not turn up isn’t acceptable, especially at home. You have to show some fight and desire and it was just lacking.

"There was nothing at all there today and it was just down to attitude – Stafford wanted it more than us as they’re fighting for their lives and had more fight and energy and we lacked in every department.”

Attention now turns to another tricky-looking tie as Matlock travel to Atherton Collieries on Saturday, who replaced Stafford at the bottom of the league after Stafford’s win.

Carruthers said: “It’s not a nice ground and pitch and again, they’ll be fighting for their lives. I’ve said to our players that they need to go away and think about what they want to achieve moving forwards because our only objective was to get into the play-offs and we keep getting close but can’t push on.

"It’s so disappointing as a manager and so frustrating because my emotions go from high to low and I just can’t put my finger on why we can’t get that consistency.”

Following the trip to Atherton, Matlock will then welcome full-time side Macclesfield FC to the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday, January 9, with the visitors another side firmly in contention for a play-off spot as a minimum.