​Carruthers frustrated by Town’s goalless start

Martin Carruthers wants to see more quality in the final third.

The Gladiators opened the campaign against last season’s beaten play-off finalists Bamber Bridge last Saturday with a scoreless draw, before being well beaten by title favourites Macclesfield in Cheshire on Tuesday night.

Three second half goals did the damage, the 80-odd Matlock fans in attendance in a gate of 3,250 having a sobering experience as their team were outplayed in the second-half.

Carruthers said: “It’s a worrying start although we knew it’d be tough against the beaten play-off finalists and the side favourites to win the league.

"I was very disappointed with us against Macclesfield, it was men against boys at times, we were second best all over the pitch and if that’s a benchmark for the season then we’re way off being the best team in the league or looking to get into the play-offs. There’s a lot of work to do.”

Few would argue with that assessment although things would obviously look considerably brighter if three points had come their way on Saturday against a side they usually beat at home.

Carruthers added: “In reality we needed the three points on Saturday, had we got that there wouldn’t be as much pressure on us getting a good result at Morpeth this weekend. It’ll not be easy up there, it’s definitely not the start we wanted.

“The strikers had no service, they need a supply line and that’s just not happening. Goals win games and we’ve not looked like scoring in either game so far. It’s something we’ll have to pay particular attention to in training.

"We’ve not passed the ball at all, that’s particularly annoying on a surface like at Macclesfield. Nobody in the midfield area is taking responsibility to get on the ball and play, getting the ball out wide so we can get decent crosses in and it’s not good enough.”

A long trip to Morpeth wouldn’t be on Matlock’s wish list on the back of their two opening games.