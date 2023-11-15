Carruthers ‘ecstatic’ with Matlock form after victory

​“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” said Matlock boss Martin Carruthers following Tuesday night’s exciting 3-2 win at home to Hyde United, their fifth on the spin in all competitions.

​The victory lifted Matlock to sixth and level on points with the play-off positions although they have played more games than many of the teams around them.

Carruthers could barely contain his emotions of pride in his players as the transformation from potential strugglers to play-off contenders continued.

Four weeks ago it was all doom and gloom after a capitulation at Ashton United resulted in a 5-0 thrashing. But since then it has been four successive wins in the league with a 3-0 win at North Ferriby in the FA Trophy also featuring in the five win sequence.

Martin Carruthers has been all smiles in recent weeks.

Two of the wins have come against leading sides, leaders Radcliffe humbled 4-0 in the previous home game to be followed by Hyde who lay in fourth spot at the start of the game.

“We needed the win against Basford and since then we’ve gone from strength to strength and there’s a different mentality now,” Carruthers added.

Top scorer Jonathan Margetts had netted all four against Radcliffe and has taken his tally to 28 for the season in the past few days, heading in the equaliser at Bradford on Saturday when the ten men of Matlock overturned a half time 2-0 deficit to win 3-2, Finlay Armond having been sent off for a late challenge in the 16th minute. Then Margetts Hyde with a knockout 12 minute first half hat-trick after Hyde had taken an early lead.

“Margs is on fire, he lives and dies for scoring goals and the lads are doing their bit by creating the chances. I used to love scoring goals and Margs is exactly the same. To have 28 at this stage of the season is absolutely pheneomenal, he said he wanted to get 40 for the season, with the way he’s going he’ll do it by Christmas.”

Margetts may well have again claimed the headlines but as Carruthers points out, others are striking gold in the side.

“In the Hyde match Nathan Whitehead and Harry Wood were both absolutely outstanding in midfield and Zander (Alex Duhameau) and Neilo (Anthony Dwyer) were also excellent. When the pressure was on towards the end we were tired and hanging in there but players were putting their bodies on the line determined to get the win. A few weeks ago we may have buckled and drawn or even lost that game.

"I’m so proud of all of the players in the last three games. To come back from 2-0 down at Bradford and win felt even better than beating Radcliffe 4-0. Then we play Hyde who are a very good side and will be up there at the end of the season and get another great result.”

So attention turns now to making further progress in the Isuzu FA Trophy and despite their current form, the Gladiators will go into Saturday’s tie at Curzon Ashton as underdogs. The Nash are currently seventh and in the final play off spot in National League North.

“We can go there and win, it’s important we stay firm and tight and stay in the game but we’ve beaten really good sides in Radcliffe and Hyde in our league so we’re going to go there with some good results behind us.”