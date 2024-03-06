​Carruthers downhearted after frustrating defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 1-0 defeat at Whitby on Tuesday was the Gladiators’ fourth successive defeat away from home by a one-goal margin and he will be increasingly concerned by the lack of goals – just one, that being an own goal – in their last five matches.

So Carruthers will be hoping home comforts remain intact as they prepare for successive home clashes with Lancaster City on Saturday and then Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting in more detail on the Whitby defeat, he said his side, who managed just three off target attempts all night, were beaten by the better team.

Martin Carruthers felt his side went too direct at Whitby. Photo by Michael South.

He said: “We were very disappointing, particularly in the first-half in what overall was a very poor game.

"Our lack of energy upset me, Whitby were much sharper, they had better movement, we couldn't deal with it and we couldn't string more than two passes together.£

The Gladiators chief said it was unsurprising that they created little for the third away match on the trot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We went too direct, we told the lads beforehand not to lump the ball forward as we'd be playing into their central defenders’ hands.

"It made it so easy for them. We could also have been three down by half-time, they hit the post when they should have scored and Saul Deeney made a great save."

Carruthers will now have to burn the midnight oil once again looking for more fresh blood with loan striker Jack Goodman collecting a serious foot injury early in his debut.

Harry Wood and John Johnston also came off and could be doubtful for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster loanee Goodman’s season could well be over. Cover in the goalkeeping department may also be necessary with Deeney missing the Gainsborough match unless Matlock decide to appeal and it’s successful.

"It's a sickener for Jack who looked really sharp in training and in that regard we're back to square one and losing Saul in the way we did just makes that worse.”

While their away form is poor, Matlock can take heart from their generally good form at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Eight of their remaining 11 matches are on home soil, the soggy weather postponing last weekend's home meeting with Ashton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carruthers said: “We need to be looking for six points from the Lancaster and Gainsborough games, with all the matches at home, we need to finish with a bang.”